LaLiga: 63-year-old Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros reveals chronic leukemia, says it will not prevent him from continuing job

Seville: Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros announced on Sunday that he has chronic leukemia but says the condition is under control and will not prevent him continuing in his job.

The 63-year-old, who took over last month after Pablo Machin was sacked, was speaking after Sevilla's 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

"I have chronic leukemia. I have caught it early and can live a normal life. I want to enjoy my job and for everyone to stay calm. I've had no treatment and am grateful for the club giving me the opportunity [to continue coaching]," Caparros said in the post-match press conference.

Previously Sevilla's sporting director, Caparros is now acting as coach until the end of the season and the team have won four of his six games in charge so far.

The victory over Valladolid moved Sevilla up to fifth in the table.

Another former Sevilla coach, Eduardo Berizzo, announced in November 2017 that he was suffering from prostate cancer. He was sacked a month later following a string of bad results.

