Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino win their second consecutive All England title after beating Chinese pair Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping 21-19, 21-19 in the Mixed Doubles final!

Paul Buffham will serve as the umpire for the final fixture of the tournament.

The two men's singles finalists make their way to Court No 6 for the grand finale! The action is about to get underway!

Viktor Axelsen's bossing Game 1 of the men's singles final so far, going 11-2 up against Lakshya Sen at the break, reeling off five consecutive points. Can the Indian mount a comeback from here?

Viktor Axelsen takes Game 1 rather comfortably , and is one step away from winning his second All England title! Sen collects a couple of late points before hitting one beyond the side line to concede the opening game.

Plenty of support from the crowd at the moment. Looks like a lot of Indians have turned up at the venue.

Sen collects four out of the next five points after conceding a 3-0 lead to the Dane, and has caught up with his opponent for the first time tonight!

Sen is giving his absolute best at the moment, returning an explosive smash with a heroic leap to his right and deflecting a couple of more smashes thereafter, but Axelsen ultimately prevails as he leads by six at the mid-game interval

Viktor Axelsen wins his 2nd All England Open Badminton Championships title! Defeats Lakshya Sen, making his maiden appearance in the men's singles final 21-10, 21-15

The World No 1 is proving too good for the Indian, who wastes a challenge along the way, at the moment, and is just two points away from sealing Game 1 and having one hand on the title!

Axelsen opens up another 3-0 lead! He’s looking in ominous form tonight. It’s now or never as far Lakshya’s hopes of a maiden title are concerned.

Axelsen is back in the lead after Sen draws level with him at four-all, reeling off the next four points with the latest coming off a cross-court jump smash.

Sen collects the first three points on the other side of the mid-game interval to keep his hopes of drawing level alive!

Axelsen widens the gulf between him and the Indian after conceding three consecutive points. Sen, meanwhile, also wastes both of his challenges. The Dane’s starting to sniff victory now!

Viktor Axelsen is just two points away from sealing his 2nd title! Despite putting up a brave fight, Sen's a long way off from drawing level in Game 2. The Indians in the crowd aren’t giving up yet though, going on with their “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” chants!

Sen tries mounting a late comeback with a couple of consecutive points before firing one into the net to hand the Dane the title!

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen beat defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted for one hour and sixteen minutes to advance to the men's singles final of the All England Badminton Championships 2022 here at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The 20-year-old Indian started the match brilliantly taking an early lead of 10-6 in the opening game against the Malaysian shuttler. Lee Zii Jia clawed his way back by reducing the deficit to make it 12-13. But Lakshya then raised his level and won six points on the trot to make it 19-12 and finally went on to win the opening game 21-13.

The Malaysian, who defeated World No 2 and two-time World Champion Kento Momota of Japan in the quarter-final, made a roaring comeback in the next game by taking an early lead of 9-2 winning six consecutive points.

Lakshya Sen who was trailing at 5-16 tried to make a comeback of sorts winning five points on the trot to make it 10-16 but it was too little too late as the Malaysian went on to win the game 21-12 as the match went to the decider.

In the third and final game, Lakshya Sen made a decent start taking a 2-0 lead but his slender lead could not last long as Lee Zii Jia took the lead and went into the break with an 11-9 lead. After the break, the Malaysian won three points on the trot to take a 14-10 lead but the World Championships bronze medallist fought back to level scores at 18-18. From there on the Indian won two consecutive points to make it 20-18 and finally won the deciding game 21-19.

The last time an Indian reached the final of All England was Saina Nehwal in 2015 where she ended up as runners-up and the last time an Indian who won All England Badminton Championships was Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Only two Indians have won this tournament before Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Lakshya Sen is just one win away from being the third Indian. Lakshya also becomes the fifth Indian to enter the All England final.

The Almora lad is enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen final:

What time will the All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen start?

The All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be the fifth and final match of the day. It is expected to start around 8:30 PM IST (tentatively).

Where will the All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen take place?

The All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be played at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be broadcast live on VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the All England Open 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 final will be available on the Voot Select app and website. You can also catch the live updates at firstpost.com.

With inputs from ANI

