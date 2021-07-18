Ladies Open Lausanne: Tamara Zidansek fights back from set down to beat Clara Burel, claim title
French Open semi-finalist Zidansek, the world number 50, overcame a sluggish start and breezy conditions to beat the 125-ranked Burel on the central clay court at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.
Lausanne: Top seed Tamara Zidansek came from behind to beat France's Clara Burel 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to claim the Lausanne WTA title on Sunday.
First WTA title SECURED ✅ 🏆
🇸🇮 @tamara_zidansek comes back from the brink in Lausanne to defeat Burel!
#LadiesOpenLausanne pic.twitter.com/l1cPXmOCzC
— wta (@WTA) July 18, 2021
Burel, 20, a former world number one in the junior rankings who is coached by French former tennis star Thierry Champion, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour.
It was a third tour title for Slovenia's Zidansek. The 23-year-old won the Bol tournament in Croatia in 2018 and 2019.
Despite her defeat, Burel's performance will see her enter the top 100 for the first time.
The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
