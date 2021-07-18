Sports

French Open semi-finalist Zidansek, the world number 50, overcame a sluggish start and breezy conditions to beat the 125-ranked Burel on the central clay court at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Agence France-Presse July 18, 2021 20:38:16 IST
File image of Tamara Zidansek. AP

Lausanne: Top seed Tamara Zidansek came from behind to beat France's Clara Burel 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to claim the Lausanne WTA title on Sunday.

Burel, 20, a former world number one in the junior rankings who is coached by French former tennis star Thierry Champion, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour.

It was a third tour title for Slovenia's Zidansek. The 23-year-old won the Bol tournament in Croatia in 2018 and 2019.

Despite her defeat, Burel's performance will see her enter the top 100 for the first time.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

