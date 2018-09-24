You are here:
La Liga: Spanish players union joins football federation in rejecting plans to stage regular-season game in United States

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 24, 2018 19:45:20 IST

Madrid: The Spanish players union (AFE) on Monday rejected plans by La Liga to stage a regular-season game in the United States, following a similar refusal by the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Barcelona drew 2-2 against Girona when the two sides met in the Camp Nou in September. The reverse fixture is scheduled to be played in Miami, USA. Reuters

An AFE statement said La Liga had not responded to questions about the planned game between Girona and Barcelona in Miami. It said that "faced with a lack of information" it opposed the game taking place.

On Friday, the RFEF expressed its formal opposition to moving the game from Girona to the United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also expressed doubts about the move.

The sharp refusal by the AFE, which had already indicated concern over the health risks to players of such a trip, is a new blow for La Liga, which argues that the initiative will expand its international audience.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said Sunday his club would refuse to play a Spanish League game in the United States. For their part, Barcelona and Girona have said they are in favour of the idea of playing in Miami on 26 January.


Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 19:45 PM

