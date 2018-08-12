You are here:
La Liga: Sevilla sign Portugal striker Andre Silva on season-long loan from Serie A side AC Milan

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 12, 2018 12:39:48 IST

Madrid: Portuguese striker Andre Silva joined Sevilla on a season-long loan on Saturday after spending just one season at AC Milan where his chances of first-team football appeared limited after the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

File image of Andre Silva. Twitter: @andresilva19

Sevilla announced the deal on their website, adding that they have an option to make Silva's move a permanent arrangement.

The 22-year-old Silva moved to Milan last summer from Porto where he had scored 24 goals in 58 games.

But he was unable to repeat that form in Serie A, scoring 10 goals in 40 matches.

He made his international debut for Portugal in 2016 and has hit 12 goals in 26 appearances.


