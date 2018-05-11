You are here:
La Liga: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane ducks Neymar's transfer queries

AFP May 11, 2018

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday sidestepped talks of a bid for the world's most expensive footballer, Neymar.

File image of Neymar. Reuters

"I dont know, I don't think so. What we are thinking about at the moment is the Champions League final," Zidane told a press conference when asked about a possible move for the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star.

It's "normal that people talk," he added, "but I am not going there, because we are focusing on the season and the rest we will talk about later."

Zidane's squad take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on 26 May, looking to win the trophy for a third year in a row.

Pushed about whether Neymar would fit in to the Real setup and would be compatible with Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane said, "the good ones are always compatible (with each other)."

Real President Florentino Perez has made no secret of his desire to recruit Neymar, sparking daily rumours of transfer moves for the Brazilian star who played for Spanish rivals Barcelona from 2013-2017 before moving to French champions PSG.


