You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

La Liga: Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui says US fixture would undermine equality of the competition

Sports Reuters Sep 14, 2018 19:53:16 IST

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui criticised on Friday La Liga’s plans to hold a match in the United States, saying it undermined the equality of the competition.

File image of Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui. AFP

File image of Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui. AFP

The league asked on Tuesday for permission from Spain’s football federation to hold Girona’s fixture against champions Barcelona in Miami on 26 January.

“I am not in favour of it happening,” Lopetegui told a news conference. “It does not benefit the equality of the competition. All the teams should play in the same stadiums.”

Madrid, who are joint league leaders with Barcelona, continue their campaign at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, looking for a fourth consecutive win to maintain their 100 percent record.


Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 19:53 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores