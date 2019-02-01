Budget 2019
Sensex opens 10 points up, Nifty gains 15 pointsBJP restored fiscal sanity, says Jayant SinhaAgrarian sector may see major relief for farmersAllocation for MSEMs and other initiatives may increaseMiddle class expects relaxation in tax exemption
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

La Liga president urges UEFA to block election of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to executive committee

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 01, 2019 10:20:07 IST

Madrid: La Liga president Javier Tebas has urged UEFA to block the election of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to its executive committee.

Al-Khelaifi has been put forward by the European Club Association to be one of its two members on UEFA's primary decision-making body.

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris St Germain and AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, April 15, 2018. Picture taken April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - RC11012D9F00

File image of Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Reuters/Charles Platiau - RC11012D9F00

His election must still be formally ratified at the UEFA Congress on 7 February in Rome.

"His nomination must be rejected because it violates all the rules of good governance," Tebas said in a written statement sent to AFP on Thursday.

"Not only because of the (PSG) case in terms of financial fair-play but also because (Al-Khelaifi) is president of beIN Sports, one of the main television rights holders of UEFA."

The choice of Al-Khelaifi comes while PSG are still under investigation by UEFA for possible violations of financial fair play rules.

In 2017, Al-Khelaifi was accused of bribing former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to secure television rights for World Cup tournaments, allegations he denies.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 10:20:07 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores