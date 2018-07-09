Football world cup 2018

La Liga: Paulinho rejoins Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande on loan after just one season with Barcelona

Sports Reuters Jul 09, 2018 12:50:04 IST

Barcelona: Brazil midfielder Paulinho is leaving Barcelona after one season to rejoin Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, the Spanish champions said on Sunday.

Barcelona had signed the Brazilian midfielder for €40 million. Twitter/@FCBarcelona

“FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Paulinho Bezerra for one season, with a mandatory purchase option for the Chinese club,” Barca said in a statement on their website.

Paulinho, 29, scored nine goals in 49 appearances for the Catalans after signing for 40 million euros ($47 million) last August, helping them win the La Liga and King’s Cup double.

He was part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, scoring in their 2-0 group-stage win over Serbia.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 12:50 PM

