La Liga: Lionel Messi set to captain Barcelona in 2018-19 season with Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique acting as deputies

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 10, 2018 22:12:25 IST

Barcelona: Lionel Messi will captain Barcelona this season with Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique acting as the Argentine legend's lieutenants, the club announced on Friday.

File image of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi. AP

Messi will lead Barca out in the Spanish SuperCup on Sunday against Sevilla in the Moroccan port of Tangier.

The club confirmed: "The No 10 (Messi) who filled the role of second captain since 2015 will this season be the team's captain, a title that has shone over this past decade on the arms of other club legends like Puyol, Xavi and Iniesta."

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Messi returns to club football in Spain after scoring just once in Argentina's chaotic and disappointing World Cup campaign.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 22:12 PM

