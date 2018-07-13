La Liga: French defender Clement Lenglet signs for Barcelona from Sevilla on a five-year deal

Madrid: French defender Clement Lenglet will join up with compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique at Barcelona in a transfer from La Liga rivals Sevilla worth €35.9 million ($42 million), the club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a buyout clause valued at €300 million, it added.

"With... a height of 186 cm (6 ft 1 in), Lenglet arrives at Barca after success in Seville, where he led the defence with elegance and determination," the club said.

Lenglet has been one of Sevilla's stand-out players this season, with then coach Vincenzo Montella admitting earlier this year his French defender had the talent to play for a club like Barcelona.

Sevilla initially signed the French player in January 2017 from Nancy on a four-year deal.