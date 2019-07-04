La Liga fixtures: 2019/20 season set to begin on 17 August, first El Clasico scheduled to be played at Camp Nou in October

The calendar for the 2019/20 season of the La Liga was made on Thursday at the RFEF offices. The season will get underway on the weekend of 17 August with Celta Vigo hosting a significantly revamped Real Madrid. Defending champions Barcelona have been handed a stiff ask on the first matchday itself with a trip to Athletic Bilbao. The season is slated to draw to a close on 24 May.

The first high profile clash featuring Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on 27 October at the Camp Nou. The reverse fixture at the Bernabeu will be played on 1 March.

Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid had sought permission to play first few games of the season away to finish work at respective stadiums. But, Real Valladolid and Real Madrid play each other in week two. There is no decision on who will cede.

Promoted teams Osasuna, Real Mallorca and Granada play Leganés, Eibar and Villarreal respectively in their first games back in the top flight.

With 100,000 possibilities for the 38 matchdays calendar, numbers were drawn by Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi; former defender José Santamaría, referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco, Real Sociedad's U-19 team members and the La Liga's first female official Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, which were then run through a computer program.

Unlike previous seasons, fixtures this season will not be symmetrical and that means the second half of the season will not be a complete reverse of the first half.

99% of the draw was made using software. The rest was drawn manually in order to avoid high-risk games at certain times and to avoid El Clasicos being played too early or late in the season. Additionally, the manual picks also allowed teams to play close to home ahead of the Christmas break.

Key Dates:

Matchday 1 fixtures (17-18 August):

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Real Mallorca vs Eibar

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

Espanyol vs Sevilla

Deportivo Alavés vs Levante

Valencia vs Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid

Leganés vs Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Villarreal vs Granada

Final matchday fixtures (24 May 2020):

Leganés vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Valencia

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo

Levante vs Getafe

Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona

Villarreal vs Eibar

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna vs Mallorca

Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

Clasico:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 27 October

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 1 March

Madrid derby:

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 29 September

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 2 February

Seville derby:

Real Betis vs Sevilla: 10 November

Sevilla vs Real Betis: 15 March

Basque derby:

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad: 1 September

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: 9 February

Catalan derby:

Espanyol vs Barcelona: 5 January

Barcelona vs Espanyol: 10 May

Valencia derby:

Levante vs Valencia: 8 December

Valencia vs Levante: 15 March

