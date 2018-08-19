La Liga: Filipe Luis 'an extremely important player' and we want to keep him, says Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Madrid: Brazilian left back Filipe Luis, reportedly coveted by Paris Saint-Germain, is an "extremely important player" for Atletico Madrid and "one we want to keep a lot," coach Diego Simeone said on Sunday.
"I always want the best for the players who have given us everything, but now we are focused only on the game against Valencia," added Simeone ahead of Atletico's opening league game on Monday.
According to Spanish newspapers El Mundo and Marca, Filipe Luis, 33, has received an offer from PSG, where he would join fellow Brazilians Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Dani Alves. He has one season left on his contract with Atletico.
The Brazilian international has been at Atletico since 2010, with a one-season spell at Chelsea in 2014-2015, but seems to have become second choice at Atletico to 22-year-old French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 19:23 PM
