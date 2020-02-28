La Liga: Chinese team from coronavirus epicentre invited to watch El Clasico title showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Madrid: The Chinese Super League football team from the city where the coronavirus originated has been invited to Sunday’s LaLiga title showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A statement from LaLiga’s organising body on Thursday said Wuhan Zall had been invited to the league’s headquarters on the day of the ‘Clasico’ “with the objective of showing support for the people of China”.

The team will then attend Spanish football’s flagship match between leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Wuhan Zall have been conducting their pre-season campaign in Andalusia in the south of Spain since January and have remained in the region since the start of the new league season was postponed indefinitely by Chinese authorities.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.