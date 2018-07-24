La Liga: Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first El Clasico fixture as Spanish football officials unveil 2018-19 calendar

Las Rozas De Madrid, Spain: Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on 28 October in the first Clasico of the 2018-19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on 3 March, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.

The season opens on the weekend of 18-19 August, and ends on 18-19 May. The Spanish capital's derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on 30 September and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on 10 February.

The Copa del Rey final will be held on 25 May at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.