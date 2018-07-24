You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

La Liga: Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first El Clasico fixture as Spanish football officials unveil 2018-19 calendar

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 24, 2018 20:40:46 IST

Las Rozas De Madrid, Spain: Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on 28 October in the first Clasico of the 2018-19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

Representative image. AFP

Barcelona drew with Real Madrid 2-2 in the last El Clasico that took place on 6 May. AFP

Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on 3 March, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.

The season opens on the weekend of 18-19 August, and ends on 18-19 May. The Spanish capital's derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on 30 September and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on 10 February.

The Copa del Rey final will be held on 25 May at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 20:40 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores