Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

La Liga: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde hopeful Lionel Messi will be fit for Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 03, 2019 09:54:31 IST

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be fit to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, despite the striker feeling a "small problem" during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Barcelona face Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Valverde said Messi had felt some discomfort against Valencia, after scoring twice to salvage his team a point.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 2, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives treatment from the physios after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Albert Gea - RC168CDEF150

Lionel Messi receives treatment after sustaining an injury. Reuters/Albert Gea

"We have to wait until tomorrow to do the tests to see how he is, like the other players," Valverde said. "I don't know too much more. We hope he can recover, just like the others."

Asked what the problem was, Valverde said: "I don't know, I would like to tell you more but I don't know exactly.

"He had a little problem, as some of the others will have too. We will wait to see what the doctors tell us when they do the tests and we will look at it. I cannot guess anything but we imagine that it can't be too bad."

Messi's absence at the Camp Nou would be a blow to Barcelona, particularly with the Argentinian in such blistering form.

His double against Valencia means he has now scored in nine consecutive matches while registering a total of 12 goals in that period.

Barcelona might also be cautious, given they have a testing month of fixtures ahead. They play Madrid three times in the next four weeks, twice in the cup and once in La Liga.

There will also be two legs against Lyon to negotiate in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 09:54:31 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores