La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic faces spell on sidelines after injuring thigh on international duty

Madrid: Atletico Madrid could be without defender Stefan Savic for around a month after the club confirmed on Monday he has injured his left thigh.

Savic returned to Madrid after sustaining the injury playing for Montenegro in their goalless draw at home to Bulgaria on Friday.

"Stefan Savic has undergone several tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra that have confirmed he suffered a grade two muscle injury to the left thigh," a club statement read. "His recovery depends on his response to treatment."

Grade two tears can take around a month to heal, which means Savic could miss Atletico's next two Champions League group games.

Atletico's next three matches are all at home, with their Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen coming between La Liga fixtures against Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

They then play Alaves and Sevilla away in the league before the return trip to Leverkusen on 6 November.