La Liga: Arturo Vidal set to join champions Barcelona from Bayern Munich, claim reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 03, 2018 20:36:09 IST

Berlin: Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly on the verge of signing for Barcelona after briefly leaving the Bayern Munich training camp on Friday.

File image of Arturo Vidal. Reuters

The 31-year-old midfielder was whisked away from Bayern's pre-season base on Friday morning with the club's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic, reportedly to finalise details.

He returned for afternoon training and several media outlets claim an announcement of his transfer to Barcelona is imminent.

According to Spanish newspapers Mundo Deportivo and AS, plus UK daily The Guardian, Barcelona are prepared to pay a 30-million-euro ($35 million) transfer fee.

Vidal would reportedly receive a three-year contract and earn around nine million euros per season with the Spanish giants.

The Guardian claims Vidal met Barcelona officials last week and has already passed his medical after being granted permission to leave by new Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern officials reportedly want to move Vidal on and reduce their star-studded squad.

Having signed Germany international Leon Goretzka, 23, on a free transfer from Schalke, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said earlier this week that they have too many midfielders.


