You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

La Liga announces landmark free-to-air deal with Facebook for Indian subcontinent for next three seasons

Sports Reuters Aug 14, 2018 10:25:14 IST

Barcelona: Spain’s top-flight football division La Liga announced on Tuesday a landmark deal with Facebook which will allow viewers in the Indian sub-continent to watch every game over the next three seasons free of charge on the social network.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

A statement from La Liga said all 380 league matches for the new season, which begins on Friday, would be available to viewers in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“We are really happy to be on a free to air service in such an important territory as the Indian subcontinent,” Alfredo Bermejo, La Liga’s head of digital strategy, told Reuters ahead of the announcement.

“One of our goals for the last two years has been to offer content to the widest audience possible, so partnering with free platforms like Facebook, which has 270 million users in India, is key to us.”

Facebook and La Liga declined to give the price of the deal which sees the social network giant unseat Sony Pictures Network as the rights holder in the region.

Sony paid a reported $32 million for the right to broadcast La Liga between 2014 and 2018.

The deal with La Liga is the latest statement of the growing interest of tech groups in showing sports in order to keep young viewers on their platforms.

Earlier this year Amazon won rights to show 20 English Premier League matches a season from 2019 in Britain.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:25 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores