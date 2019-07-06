La Liga 2019: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morato signs permanent deal with current club Atletico Madrid

London: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal after the end of his 18-month loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been at the Spanish club since January, scoring six goals in 17 games.

The Spain international was Chelsea's record signing when he joined the club from Real Madrid for £60 million ($75 million) on a five-year contract in July 2017 and scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues.

Despite scoring on his Premier League debut, the former Real Madrid player failed to find his feet in England with injury and poor form costing him his place in the starting line-up.

He had to share striking responsibilities with Olivier Giroud when the France international arrived in January 2018 and Maurizio Sarri's preference for using Eden Hazard as a central striker further restricted his involvement.

"We would like to thank Alvaro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future," Chelsea said in a statement.

