LA 2028 hire Kathy Carter to head up commercial operations; hope to deliver over $5 billion in revenues from event

Los Angeles: Sports marketing executive Kathy Carter will head up the commercial operation which hopes to deliver more than $5 billion in revenues from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, LA 2028 said Monday.

Carter, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the presidency of US Soccer earlier this year, has been appointed as chief executive of the joint venture between LA 2028 and the United States Olympic Committee.

The 49-year-old, who was formerly the president of US Soccer's marketing partner Soccer United Marketing, will also act as LA 2028's chief revenue officer, a statement said.

"Kathy's depth of experience driving successful marketing and investment strategies in large sports organizations will serve LA28 well as we work to build an engaged fan community and support athlete dreams," said LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman.

"She is an exceptional leader and I couldn't be more proud to welcome to her to the team," added Wasserman.

Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Olympics in September last year in a joint award by the International Olympic Committee in Lima, with Paris named as hosts of the 2024 Summer Games.

"There is nothing else like the energy and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Carter said in a statement.

"LA 2028 will set a new standard for creativity, inclusion and optimism in sport, benefiting the Movement for generations to come. I am honoured to join the team and have the opportunity to help partners connect with fans and athletes around the world," added Carter.