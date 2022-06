Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal at Kuortane Games.

Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal at Kuortane Games. Chopra threw 86.89m to take away the gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra with a 86.69m throw at Kourtane Games! pic.twitter.com/9DeMizCbHD — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) June 18, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.