Kubrat Pulev confident of derailing potential Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash with upset win
The 39-year-old Bulgarian, the mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF title, is in London after their planned bout in June was postponed due to the coronavirus.
London: Kubrat Pulev is confident he can derail plans for an all-British undisputed heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury by defeating Joshua in London on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Bulgarian, the mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF title, is in London after their planned bout in June was postponed due to the coronavirus .
He was due to face the former Olympic champion in 2017 but withdrew with an injury.
Pulev believes he can expose Joshua's flaws at Wembley Arena, where the British boxer's WBA and WBO titles will also be on the line.
"We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony," said Pulev, who boasts a 28-1 record. "A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay.
"The most important thing is how I perform on Saturday night. When I am good, I beat him well. Right now I feel very good, strong and powerful."
Joshua, 31, has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr in December last year.
Pulev, whose only defeat came in a world title fight against Wladimir Klitschoko in 2014, said Saturday's bout with Joshua was not just for himself and looked forward to a future fight against WBC belt holder Fury.
"This fight is not only for me," said Pulev. "This fight isn’t just for boxing. It is for all of Bulgaria. Nobody from my country has ever been heavyweight champion of the world."
"I think after this fight I’m going to fight with Tyson Fury," he added. "It will be good. I don’t believe that the Joshua v Fury fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night.
"I think the world needs a new world champion like me. I am the new world champion. I am coming."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
From majors to manga: Japan tennis ace Naomi Osaka to star in comic book
The new character, which depicts a doe-eyed Osaka with pink and purple hair and wearing a yellow visor, follows a storm of controversy over a sponsor's cartoon image of her last year.
Boxing federation of India elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
The AGM was to take place at the federation headquarters in Gurugram but "a majority of the state associations" sought a postponement citing the pandemic.
Mike Tyson says 'kid inside him' is under control as he prepares for Roy Jones Jr bout
Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion, is due to fight for the first time in 15 years when he meets Roy Jones Jr, the 51-year-old four-division world champion