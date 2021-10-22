Kremlin Cup 2021: Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets
Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament since reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last month. She then missed the tournament in Indian Wells, California, after a positive test for the coronavirus.
Moscow: Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches.
The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarter-finals of the Kremlin Cup.
Alexandrova will next face either Maria Sakkari or Simona Halep in the semi-finals.
In Moscow, Sabalenka had a first-round bye and beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.
Also, Marketa Vondrousova upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Garbine Muguruza or Anett Kontaveit in the semi-finals.
In the men’s draw, Ricardas Berankis beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the quarter-finals and will next play either Marin Cilic or Pedro Martinez.
