Krafton Game Union's big-money investment into Indian company Nodwin Gaming raises questions about impact of gaming in country

Krafton Game Union, the developer of the now-banned PUBG mobile, have invested Rs 164 crore into Indian company Nodwin Gaming. Nodwin Gaming’s CEO Sidharth Kedia has stated that they would use these funds to grow gaming in multiple regions such as India, South Asia and Africa.

Krafton Game Union, the developer of the now-banned PUBG mobile, have invested Rs 164 crore into Indian company Nodwin Gaming. Nodwin Gaming’s CEO Sidharth Kedia has stated that they would use these funds to grow gaming in multiple regions such as India, South Asia and Africa.

In most situations, any investment into an India-based gaming company would be positive, but with some of the slightly questionable facts related to the companies involved, there are many who would wonder about the legitimacy of this deal as well as the effects this could have on gaming in India.

To answer these questions, there are multiple facts that need to be considered first. If the regulatory fillings by unearthed Entrackr (a site that tracks startups and technology startups in India) are to be believed, this investment would result in Krafton now having a 15 percent stake in Nodwin Gaming. Nazara, the parent company for Nodwin Gaming remains the majority shareholder as it still has over 50 percent stake. This fact was confirmed by Sidharth Kedia in an interview with AFK Gaming.

The move shows an intention by Krafton to make an entry into the Indian market, however there are some facts that could make one question the decision by Krafton. The first of these is the fact that Krafton’s head of corporate development for India is a former employee of Nodwin’s parent company Nazara. There are also the allegations of Nodwin having paid college students to fill up seats at ESL One 2019.

The first impression one is left with is the fact that this deal has been made with the intention to unban PUBG mobile in India. Krafton Game Union previously tried working with Airtel, Jio and Paytm to ensure this result. However, all these deals failed to materialise. When Krafton took over the publishing duties for PUBG mobile in India, they signed a deal with Microsoft to run the game servers, instead of resorting to the ones maintained by Tencent.

While PUBG mobile is banned in India but PUBG for other platforms is not banned, also unlike other platforms the mobile version of PUBG is being distributed and run by Chinese tech giant Tencent instead of Krafton Game Union which is of South Korean origin. The fallout of the ban on PUBG mobile resulted in them cancelling the deal with Tencent for the Indian market and since there have been claims made by Krafton that they will bring PUBG mobile back into India.

The investment of Rs 164 crores while large is only equal to $22.4 Million and as such there may be more investments into the Indian market by Krafton, the company had previously stated that they were willing to commit $100 Million to India in the form of investments in gaming.

Looking at just the facts related to Krafton, PUBG and Nodwin, the doubts are difficult to clear, however in the larger scheme of things it is important to remember that India is perceived as an emerging market for gaming. According to statista.com, the value of the Indian gaming industry for 2020 was around Rs 90 billion and by 2022 it will be worth Rs 143 billion. This is an increase of Rs 53 Billion (169.8 percent increase over two years).

Given the fact that the gaming industry in India is seeing such rapid growth, it is no surprise that Krafton Game Union is looking to make an entry. While they would be interested in having the ban on PUBG mobile lifted, the removal of this ban may not be the reason for the investment. At the most, the lifting of the ban would only be considered a possible benefit. Krafton is unlikely to lose out even if the ban stays. As for the questions brought up on the close ties between Nodwin Gaming’s parent company Nazara and Krafton, they are more in line with conspiracy theories and hence hard to prove.

The recent investment by Krafton should be perceived as a sign of things to come, they may make further investments into more Indian gaming companies. These investments would likely include companies that have occupy different segments of the industry. Several other large players in the world of gaming are also likely to make decisions similar to Krafton Game Union and invest money into Indian gaming companies or try and set up a subsidy of theirs within India.