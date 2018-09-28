Round of 16 result: Maintaining her winning spree, shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2018 on Thursday.
The former World No. 1 shuttler registered straight set victories over South Korean Ga Eun Kim in the 37-minute women's singles affair.
Saina won both games 21-18 to earn a comfortable victory.
Saina, 28, is the lone Indian challenge left in the tournament as Sameer Verma and Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka bowed out on Wednesday.
Highlights
15:38 (IST)
18-12 to Saina Nehwal!
Saina Nehwal is running away with the first game at the moment, efficiently covering ground and making the most of her shots. Nozomi Okuhara is chasing shadows across the court as the Indian hits her with rapid shot cariations.
15:34 (IST)
Saina Nehwal enters the mid-game break in the lead!
The Indian leads 11-9 in the first game, having recovered from a sub-optimal start. Nehwal has been impressive so far and has set the pace of the game, while Okuhara looks a little unsettled. Nehwal will need to continue the momentum and seal the first game.
15:30 (IST)
7-6 to Saina Nehwal!
The Indian does well to battle back and level things at 6-6, before going into the lead with a deft and deceptive dropshot that leaves Nozomi Okuhara looking a little lead-footed.
15:27 (IST)
And she's right back in it!
Saina Nehwal does well to bring the score level at 4-4 in the first game, briefly going ahead. It's neck-and-neck at the moment and it already looks like it's going to be a thrilling encounter, with both players looking sprightly.
15:25 (IST)
And we're off!
Saina Nehwal is off to a slightly shaky start, netting two returns and looking a little sluggish. The Indian trails 3-0 to Nozomi Okuhara.
13:39 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Korea Open 2018. India's Saina Nehwal will be in action in the quarter-final match against reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. Stay tuned for more updates.