Kobe Bryant death: 'Eterno Kobe', newspapers around the world pay tribute to the basketball legend

Sports FP Sports Jan 28, 2020 11:44:22 IST

Basketball have had many superstars and continue to produce popular ballers but very few transcended the sport like Kobe Bryant.

You may not be a basketball fan, and you may not have heard of NBA, the best league in the sport in which Bryant plied his trade, but there's a very good chance that you knew of the American basketballer.

Whether it was because of his brilliance on the court or what he did for the growth of the sport, Bryant was a global brand and a household name for basketball fans.

On Monday, the sporting world was rocked by the news of Bryant's death. Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year professional career with Los Angeles Lakers where he won five NBA championships, a league MVP and two NBA Finals MVPs. During his career Bryant made 18 All-Star Game appearances, accumulated 33,643 career points and was an 11-time member of the All-NBA First Team.

As we continue to mourn the death of the basketball legend, newspapers in USA and across the globe paid tribute to the former Lakers star on their front and back pages.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 11:44:22 IST

