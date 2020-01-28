Kobe Bryant death: 'Eterno Kobe', newspapers around the world pay tribute to the basketball legend

Basketball have had many superstars and continue to produce popular ballers but very few transcended the sport like Kobe Bryant.

You may not be a basketball fan, and you may not have heard of NBA, the best league in the sport in which Bryant plied his trade, but there's a very good chance that you knew of the American basketballer.

Whether it was because of his brilliance on the court or what he did for the growth of the sport, Bryant was a global brand and a household name for basketball fans.

On Monday, the sporting world was rocked by the news of Bryant's death. Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year professional career with Los Angeles Lakers where he won five NBA championships, a league MVP and two NBA Finals MVPs. During his career Bryant made 18 All-Star Game appearances, accumulated 33,643 career points and was an 11-time member of the All-NBA First Team.

As we continue to mourn the death of the basketball legend, newspapers in USA and across the globe paid tribute to the former Lakers star on their front and back pages.

The front page and sports cover for Monday’s @LADailyNews with complete coverage on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. pic.twitter.com/aRAZimXgKx — Inside SoCal Sports (@InsideSoCalSpts) January 27, 2020

The cover of tomorrow’s special section on Kobe. pic.twitter.com/2bmuYTeg8D — Shani Olisa Hilton (@shani_o) January 27, 2020

The back cover. pic.twitter.com/XvObmvGdZY — Shani Olisa Hilton (@shani_o) January 27, 2020

On Monday's @PhillyInquirer front page, we say goodbye to a basketball legend with deep roots in the Philadelphia area. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/7McnGc8Cq1 — Brian Leighton (@phillyleighton) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant on the cover of tomorrow’s Post, Daily News, Newsday and Times sports section @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/7QtWt8i1pk — David Caplan (@DavidCaplanNYC) January 27, 2020

Monday's @HoustonChron Sports cover on the death of Kobe Bryant and former UH baseball player John Altobelli pic.twitter.com/lpNTwSzZx6 — Tom Fox (@foxt78) January 27, 2020

Basketball is hugely popular in Spain, so of course the sad death of Kobe Bryant dominates every newspaper this morning. The Marca frontpage is especially beautiful. "Pain and Glory". pic.twitter.com/ukS9OLqPsb — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 27, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.