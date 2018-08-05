You are here:
Kitzbuhel Open: Qualifier Martin Klizan defeats Denis Istomin in straight sets to clinch sixth ATP title

Sports Reuters Aug 05, 2018 13:27:29 IST

Kitzbuhel, Austria: Slovakia’s Martin Klizan beat fellow qualifier Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Kitzbuhel Open.

Claycourt specialist Klizan was in dominant form as he took his record in ATP Tour finals to 6-0.

Martin Klizan poses with the trophy after winning the final. Image courtesy: Generali Open Instagram

Saturday’s showdown was only the second all-qualifier final since 1990 and Klizan needed only 68 minutes to finish it off.

“I think my performance today was the best of the tournament,” the 112th-ranked Klizan said. “I did a great job today and I deserved to win. I played a very solid game.”

The 29-year-old converted all four of his break points as he added a fourth career claycourt title to his collection.

“Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work and sometimes I was better on court. You never know what is going to happen,” Klizan said of his exemplary record in finals.

“I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals... It is very good and I am very proud.”

Klizan’s route to the title included taking out top seed and home favourite Dominic Thiem in the second round.

His ranking slumped last year after a calf injury but he will rocket back into the top 100 next week.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 13:27 PM

