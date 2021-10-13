Kenya's 'rising star' Agnes Tirop found dead in Iten with stab wounds on stomach
Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen.
Nairobi: Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medalist, has been found dead at her home, the country's track federation said on Wednesday.
Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.
The track federation said she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.
“Kenya has lost a jewel," the federation said.
Tirop won bronze medals in the women's 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.
Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race.
Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second youngest champion ever.
