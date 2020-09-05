Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir sets women-only half marathon world record time in Prague
Jepchirchir broke away from the pack after seven kilometres and ran solo to the finishing line, beating the previous record of 1:06:11 by Ethiopia's Netsanet Gudeta in 2018.
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir set a new women-only half marathon world record time of one hour, five minutes and 34 seconds in Prague on Saturday.
"I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I'm so happy," said Jepchirchir, who claimed the world half marathon title in 2016.
"It's difficult to run alone. If I had a pacemaker I would run 64 (minutes)," she said.
Jepchirchir's time was more than a minute off the women's world half marathon record of 1:04:31, set by Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in February in a mixed men and women race.
Her compatriot Kibiwott Kandie then set a world-leading half marathon time of 58:37 in the men's race.
Kandie also spent most of the race on his own on the 1.3-kilometre (0.8 miles) circuit in a park in Prague's broader centre.
Saturday's event was for elite athletes only. Prague scrapped its half-marathon and marathon weekends in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
