Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashes men's half-marathon world record at Valencia
In perfect running conditions, the 24-year-old Kandie was chased across the line just five seconds adrift by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo
Valencia: Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the men's half-marathon world record in Valencia on Sunday in a time of 57 minutes 32 seconds.
His blistering performance was almost half a minute quicker than the previous record of 58min 01sec set by his compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September, 2019.
In perfect running conditions the 24-year-old Kandie was chased across the line just five seconds adrift by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in a reverse of the world championship result in October.
The first four home all came in under the former best mark.
Genzebe Dibaba on her debut at the distance won the women's race in 1:05:18.
On a memorable day for Kenyan athletics Evans Chebet and Peres Epchirchir went on to claim both marathons with season best times.
Chebet won the men's race in 2hrs 03mins 00sec with Epchirchir victorious in the women's event in 2:17.16.
For the first time, the top 30 in the men's marathon came in under two hour 10 minutes.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Olympic-bound Avinash Sable to use Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to assess his progress, hopes for more races
The 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable, who holds the national record in the event, last took part in a competitive race in October 2019.
Doctors warn over Delhi's 'suicidal' half-marathon amid COVID-19 outbreak and soaring air pollution
With New Delhi recording more than 500,000 virus cases, and air quality in the world's most polluted capital hovering between 'unhealthy' and 'hazardous', health experts said the athletes should think twice.
Airtel Delhi Half Marathon: We had to take a leap of faith, says Procam International's Vivek Singh on hosting race during pandemic
The 2020 edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon took place on 29 November despite the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital.