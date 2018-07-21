You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech smashes women's 3000 metres steeplechase record by eight seconds in Monaco

Sports Reuters Jul 21, 2018 16:57:20 IST

Monte Carlo: Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech smashed the world record in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase with a time of eight minutes 44.32 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Beatrice Chepkoech finished a full sixteen seconds ahead of second placed . AP

Beatrice Chepkoech finished a full sixteen seconds ahead of second placed Courtney Frerichs. AP

Chepkoech, 27, broke the previous record mark of 8 minutes 52.78 set by Bahrain’s Ruth Jebet in 2016 and, after breaking clear 2,000 metres into the race, she finished 16 seconds clear of her nearest rival.

“I am so grateful,” Chepkoech told reporters. “I said from the beginning, from the first lap, and I was watching the time, and I knew I was going to break the world record.”

 Her previous best was 8:59.36 in Paris last month and she finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2017 London world championships.

American world silver medallist Courtney Frerichs took second in a North American record of 9:00.85.

“That race was incredible,” Frerichs said. “Eight seconds under the world record. It’s such a huge step for the event.”


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 16:57 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores