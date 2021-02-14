Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech betters five-kilometre world record by one second in Monaco
The 29-year-old added to her 3,000m steeplechase world record with a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds in Monaco.
Paris: Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech set a new road five-kilometre world best time on Sunday, beating the old mark on the streets of Monaco by one second.
The 29-year-old added to her 3,000m steeplechase world record with a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds in Monaco.
"Even though there was a lot of wind, I managed to run right on pace," she said.
"In the end, my pacemaker (Luuk Maas) told me 'we can do it, let's push it'. I'm really happy with this world record!"
The former best time of 14:44 was set by New Zealand's Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in the Principality.
The men's race was won by Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei in 13:13, well outside his own world record of 12:51 established in Monaco 12 months ago.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao beat Real Betis on penalties to reach semifinals
García also scored one of the penalties after a 1-1 draw to help keep Athletic in contention for consecutive Copa titles.
World Para Athletics Grand Prix: High jumpers Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar clinch gold medals; India finish with 23 medals
At the end of the competition, India were among the top finishers in the medal tally.
Olympic hurdles champion Brianna McNeal, serving second doping suspension, insists she’s ‘very clean’
The Athletics Integrity Unit said last month that McNeal had been suspended for "tampering" with part of a doping control.