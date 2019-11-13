You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Kenyan marathon stars Brigid Kosgei, Eliud Kipchoge earn nominations in World Athletics Awards 2019

Sports Reuters Nov 13, 2019 12:32:03 IST

  • Kosgei finished Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old world record

  • Kipchoge, the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, was among the five finalists named for the male athlete of the year award

  • The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on 23 November

Bengaluru: Kenya’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is among five finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year award after the sport’s governing body, World Athletics, narrowed down the initial list of 11 nominees.

Kenyan marathon stars Brigid Kosgei, Eliud Kipchoge earn nominations in World Athletics Awards 2019

Brigid Kosgei had broken Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old record in the Chicago Marathon. AFP

Kosgei finished last month’s Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old world record.

American Dalilah Muhammad, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record to claim gold at the world championships, was also among the finalists announced on Tuesday alongside Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas and the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, who became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in an unofficial event in Vienna last month, was among the five finalists named for the male athlete of the year award on Monday.

Americans Sam Kendricks and Noah Lyles, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm are also up for the award.

The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on 23 November.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 12:32:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores