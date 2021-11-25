Kenya drops corruption charges against head of the national football body
Nick Mwendwa was arrested on 12 November, a day after Sports Minister Amina Mohamed set up a caretaker committee to run the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after an investigation uncovered alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.
A Kenyan court on Thursday dropped corruption charges against the suspended head of the national football body and declared the case closed after the state failed to provide any evidence against him.
Nick Mwendwa was arrested on 12 November, a day after Sports Minister Amina Mohamed set up a caretaker committee to run the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after an investigation uncovered alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.
But Nairobi magistrate Wandia Nyamu dismissed the case after prosecutors, who had applied for seven days to enable them to conduct investigations, sought to close the file against the 42-year-old.
"I therefore order this matter closed," Nyamu said, also ordering that Mwendwa be refunded his four-million -shilling ($35,500) bail payment.
The prosecution however said it planned to continue with investigations into the finances of the FKF after Mohamed accused the body of failing to account for funds received from the government and other sponsors.
The FKF caretaker committee met with Kenya's top-tier clubs on Wednesday and announced the resumption of the domestic league on 4 December after being postponed for two weeks because of the federation's suspension.
also read
Money laundering case: PMLA court sends Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody
The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh
Watch: Karnataka ACB uncovers 'cash pipeline' at PWD engineer’s house
During the raid, Karnataka ACB officials recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash and a huge amount of gold.
Kenya disbands national football federation due to allegations of corruption, puts caretaker committee in charge
Kenya Sports Minister Amina Mohamed said the action was taken after a government investigation into the finances of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed it had failed to account for all funds received from the government and other sponsors.