Kei Nishikori beats Lloyd Harris in straight sets, advances to first ATP semi-final in two years at Citi Open
Washington: Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to his first ATP semi-final in more than two years by defeating South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 on Friday at the Citi Open.
Nishikori had lost six consecutive tour-level quarter-finals, including one to Harris in March at Dubai, but this time dispatched the 24-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal on Thursday.
World number 67 Nishikori will face the winner of a later match between Americans Denis Kudla and Mackenzie McDonald for a berth in Sunday's final on the Washington hardcourts.
Saturday's other semi-final will send 20-year-old American wildcard Jenson Brooksby against 24th-ranked Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner.
Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, arrived after a Tokyo Olympic quarter-final loss to top-ranked Novak Djokovic and battled jet lag when the week began.
Now the 31-year-old Japanese star, the 2014 US Open runner-up, will play in his first ATP semi-final since April 2019 at Barcelona.
Nishikori could reach his first final since taking the most recent of 12 career titles in January 2019 at Brisbane.
Harris ousted 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the Spaniard's second comeback match after a two-month layoff with a foot injury.
Harris double-faulted away a break in the opening game and Nishikori broke again on his way to a 4-0 lead. Harris pulled within 4-3 but Nishikori held and broke again to claim the first set in 45 minutes.
In set two, Nishikori botched a forehand and netted a backhand on break chances in the sixth game and saved a break point with a forehand winner in the seventh game.
Harris saved a break point in the eighth game with his fifth ace and a match point in the 10th with a service winner, but squandered two break chances in the 11th game with errant backhands.
After saving another match point with his 10th and final ace, Harris netted a backhand after an extended rally and misfired on a forehand on match point to hand Nishikori the victory.
Local hero Kudla and McDonald each seek a first career ATP final. World number 103 Kudla hasn't reached an ATP semi-final since Halle in 2018. McDonald, ranked 107th, reached his only ATP semi-final in 2019 at Delray Beach.
Murray enjoys Brooksby
Sinner ousted American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-2, to become Washington's first Italian semi-finalist in 25 years. He could become the first Italian finalist in the event's 52-year history.
Sinner, a 2020 French Open quarter-finalist, seeks his third ATP title after Sofia last November and Melbourne in January. But first he must get past Brooksby, who hasn't dropped a set all week.
"He's a very tricky player," Sinner said. "He's maybe in the best moment of his young career, playing the best tennis. He's really, really in confidence."
Brooksby, ranked 130th, became the lowest-ranked Washington semi-finalist since 416th-rated John Isner in 2007 by routing Australian 11th seed John Millman 6-1, 6-2.
British three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray tweeted that "Brooksby is the sort of player I love to watch…lots of variety..high tennis IQ….great in defence.."
"That's great words to hear from Andy," Brooksby said. "He has been one of the best in the sport and a great guy to look up to. That means a lot."
Brooksby, runner-up last month at Newport in his first ATP final, ousted Canada's 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday for his first victory over a top-50 foe.
