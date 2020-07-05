'Keep shining and making India proud': Birthday wishes pour in for PV Sindhu as star shuttler turns 25

Rio Olympics silver-medalist Sindhu has established herself as one of the country’s best shuttlers, becoming the first Indian player to win the 2018 BWF World Tour and the 2019 BWF World Championships.

On this day (5 July), in 1995, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was born in Hyderabad. Sindhu turned 25th on Sunday, and her fans poured in wishes for the Hyderabad badminton star.

Rio Olympics silver-medalist Sindhu has established herself as one of the country’s best shuttlers, becoming the first Indian player to win the 2018 BWF World Tour and the 2019 BWF World Championships.

Sindhu is also a winner of the 2016 China Open Super Series and the 2017 India Open, apart from being a part of the mixed team in badminton which won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Her highest ranking of second place came in 2017 , a year when she outclassed Zozomi Okuhara to win the Korea Open Super Series, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While she lost to Okuhara in the final of the 2017 World Championships, thereby winning silver, she also won the Syed Modi International, beating Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final.

Here’s how Twitterati wished Sindhu on her 25th birthday:



She's certainly an inspiration to many!

Happy birthday to the most inspiring, irrepressible & indomitable ❤️ #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/FcoIcXW1P6 — Dr Rakhi Sothwal (@DrRakhiSothwal) July 5, 2020

The Badminton Association of India also extended wishes:

Happy Birthday Sindhu! Wishing you an outstanding birthday and a blessed year. Enjoy your day. Share your best memories and wish the birthday girl ⬇️@Pvsindhu1 #PVSindhu#HappyBirthday#BirthdayGirl#WorldChampion#SundayVibes pic.twitter.com/UWVc3VaGzI — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 5, 2020

More of Sindhu success stories to come!

Happy birthday to my closest and oldest friend who is always close to my heart . I wish you success and endless happiness with all the love ra @Pvsindhu1 ❤️❤️Thinking of you & the good times we spent make me smile always ☺️ #bff#purestsoul#amazingfriend#down toearth pic.twitter.com/E3douVdQOB — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) July 4, 2020





Sindhu has all the reasons to smile!

Happy birthday, champ. Keep flashing that brilliant smile all year long. @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/JGbVW48fNs — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 5, 2020

A message from the sports minister on her birthday: