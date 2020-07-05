'Keep shining and making India proud': Birthday wishes pour in for PV Sindhu as star shuttler turns 25

Sports

Rio Olympics silver-medalist Sindhu has established herself as one of the country’s best shuttlers, becoming the first Indian player to win the 2018 BWF World Tour and the 2019 BWF World Championships.

July 05, 2020
On this day (5 July), in 1995, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was born in Hyderabad. Sindhu turned 25th on Sunday, and her fans poured in wishes for the Hyderabad badminton star.

Sindhu is also a winner of the 2016 China Open Super Series and the 2017 India Open, apart from being a part of the mixed team in badminton which won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Her highest ranking of second place came in 2017 , a year when she outclassed Zozomi Okuhara to win the Korea Open Super Series, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While she lost to Okuhara in the final of the 2017 World Championships, thereby winning silver, she also won the Syed Modi International, beating Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final.

Here’s how Twitterati wished Sindhu on her 25th birthday:

She's certainly an inspiration to many!

The Badminton Association of India also extended wishes:

More of Sindhu success stories to come!



Sindhu has all the reasons to smile!

A message from the sports minister on her birthday:

Updated Date: July 05, 2020 14:22:05 IST

