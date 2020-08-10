Karnataka SSLC pass percentage 2020 | ___ Clear KSEEB Class 10th exam

Karnataka SSLC pass percentage 2020 | This year, a total of 8,48,203 students appeared for the KSEEB Class 10th 2020 exam, of which, ____ students passed the exam

Karnataka SSLC pass percentage 2020 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Friday announced the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall passing percentage of ___ percent.

The results are now available online on official websites karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

There was an increase/decrease in the performance of students as compared to last year when only 73.7 percent students had cleared the SSLC exam.

This year, a total of 8,48,203 students appeared for the KSEEB Class 10th 2020 exam. Out of these, ____ students have qualified the exam.

A total of ____ students have been placed in the first division, followed by ____ students in the second division, and _____ in the third division.

This year, at least ____ schools have declared a 100 percent result.

Boys'/Girls' performance was better as ____ percent girls/boys cleared the exam as compared to the boys/girls among whom only ____ percent cleared the exam.

District-wise/Region-wise, the _____ has outperformed all the remaining districts/divisions/ with ____ percent success rate.

The SSLC exams, which were slated to be held from 27 March to 9 April, had to be postponed due to coroanvirus and and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July. The examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) was held on 18 June.

Last year, the results were announced on 30 April.

Students can visit both the websites by following the steps mentioned below to check their scores online.

How to check results on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.