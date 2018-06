Karate Association of India announces eight-member squad for Asian Games 2018 after holding selection trials in Bhopal

New Delhi: Karate Association of India (KAI) on Wednesday announced an eight-member Indian squad for the prestigious Asian Games to be held at Jakarta, Indonesia from 18 August to 2 September.

The selection trials were held at the MP state karate academy in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The team is currently training under chief coach Ahmad Safi of Iran who is being assisted by national coaches Jaidev Sharma, Ratan Gambhir, S Ravi and Sawan Kumar at national coaching camp at Bhopal.

Squad:

Men's Individual Kumite

Pranay Sharma of Delhi (60 Kg), Anmol Singh of Haryana (67 Kg), Sharath J of Karnataka (75 Kg), Vishal of Haryana (84 Kg).

Women's Individual Kumite

Nidhi Nanhet of Madhya Pradesh (50 Kg), Supriya Jatav of Madhya Pradesh (55 Kg), N Harsha of Tamilnadu (61 Kg) and Johny Mangkhaiya of Arunachal Pradesh (68 Kg).