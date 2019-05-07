Kalinga stadium gears up post Cyclone Fani; DSYS remains hopeful of hosting Men's Series Finals as scheduled

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS) remains hopeful of hosting the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Series Finals as per schedule in June.

The technical experts along with DSYS assessed the damaged caused by Cyclone Fani that hit the Odisha capital on Friday. Cyclone Fani left its trail of destruction on the Kalinga Stadium too, which is to host the event.

The hockey turf has suffered tears at a few isolated places. The team has also observed peripheral and minor damage to the stadium infrastructure, stated the press release.

The team from Hockey India along with technical experts will be soon taking stock of the stadium and the turf for the event in June and their evaluation is likely to lay the plan of action going forward.

“Our team has taken stock of the situation at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium which has suffered minor damages that can be repaired by the end of May. We are working relentlessly to restore the stadium operations,"said Vishal Dev, commissioner cum secretary of DSYS.

Eight countries including Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, USA, Uzbekistan and hosts India are set to take part in the Men's Series Finals which will be held from 6 to 15 June.

