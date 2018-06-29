Kabaddi Masters Dubai: When and where to watch India vs South Korea semi-final, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Reigning world champions India and runners-up Iran will be favourites to make the final when they take on their respective semi-final opponents in the Kabaddi Masters on Friday.

This will be a repeat of the Asian Championship semi-final for India when they had beaten Korea 45-29 to avenge their World Cup 2016 league stage loss in Ahmedabad.

India have beaten Korea four times from five exchanges and the only loss was in the 2016 World Cup.

The six-nation invitational kabaddi tournament, organised by International Kabaddi Federation in association with Star Sports and Dubai Sports Council, is the last tournament before the Asian Games.

This has been a tournament for Indian youngsters as the likes of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, the most expensive kabaddi player, have been a revelation in their maiden international meet.

Skipper Ajay Thakur spearheads their attack with his top-raiding skills while in defence the likes of Surender Nada, Girish Maruti and Surjeet have lent a fine balance.

Iran will bank on their strong attacking lineup when they face Pakistan in the first semifinal.

Despite coming with a depleted side, Iran have easily outpaced their opponents -- Argentina and Korea -- to win four out of four matches.

When and where will the semi-final matches be played?

There are two semi-final matches scheduled on 29 June. In the first match, Iran take on Pakistan at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, followed by the 2nd semi-final between India and South Korea at the same venue.

Where can I watch the semi-final matches live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The pre-match coverage will start at 7.30 pm IST, with Iran vs Pakistan beginning at 8.00 pm IST, followed by India vs South Korea at 9.00 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from PTI