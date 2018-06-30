Football world cup 2018

Kabaddi Masters Dubai: When and where to watch India vs Iran final, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jun 30, 2018 17:12:24 IST

After storming into the final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament with a comprehensive 36-20 win over South Korea, India will take on Iran with the title on the line.

India’s captain Ajay Thakur showed his calibre to lead India to an easy victory on a day Iran, while playing with a second-string squad, romped home to a 40-21 victory over Pakistan.

India's Rishank Devadiga in action against Pakistan at the Kabaddi Masters. Agencies

India are yet to get all out in this competition so far. But Iran have also been powerful in the event despite the absence of big-name players like Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani.

It may be noted that Thakur was the star of the show the last time India faced Iran — the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final. India had won that tie by nine points.

When and where will the final be played?

The final is scheduled on 30 June. India will face Iran at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where can I watch the final live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The pre-match coverage will start at 7.30 pm IST, with Iran vs India beginning at 8.00 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from PTI 


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 17:12 PM

