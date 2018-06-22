Football world cup 2018

Kabaddi Masters Dubai: When and where to watch Day 1 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jun 22, 2018 15:38:40 IST

World champions India will start firm favourites when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of the inaugural six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Friday. The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for the Asian countries like India, Pakistan, South Korea and Iran to fine tune their skills before the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in August.

The Indian team will be aiming to replicate their success from the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. AFP

As India prepares for the opener against Pakistan, it will be a test of character for either side that boasts of players who can change the game at any given point. Star raider Ajay Thakur, who led India to successive wins against Pakistan en-route their Asian Championship crown in Iran last year, will once again hope for a victorious start to the tournament on Friday.

Besides Thakur, the Indian team also has quality raiders in Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks. In Deepak Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and Girish Ernak, India also boast of top-class all-rounders and defenders to lend a perfect balance to the side.

The second match of the opening day will see 2016 World Cup finalists Iran take on South Korea.

Here's all you need to know about Day 1 matches of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 and how to watch them live:

When and where will the Day 1 matches be played?

India will be taking on Pakistan on 22 June, at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, followed by a match between Iran and South Korea at the same venue.

Where can I watch the Day 1 matches live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The pre-match coverage will start at 7.30 pm IST, with India vs Pakistan beginning at 8.00 pm IST, followed by Iran vs South Korea at 9.00 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS. 


