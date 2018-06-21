Football world cup 2018

Kabaddi Masters Dubai: Pakistan's arrival delayed by visa trouble ahead of tournament opener against India

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 21:15:44 IST

Dubai: Pakistan team's arrival for Kabaddi Masters Dubai was on Thursday delayed due to visa issues and they would now arrive here in the wee hours on Friday ahead of its tournament opener against India.

Representational image.

Tournament favourites India begin their campaign against the arch-rivals in the at the Al Wasl Sports Club 6.30pm local time, leaving Pakistan with little time for preparation.

"There's a visa issue and we are told that they're either arriving late tonight or early morning tomorrow," a tournament official told PTI.

"All the other five participating nations are here," the official added.

India meanwhile warmed up for the event with a 20-minute exhibition match against their Asian rivals Korea.

The six-nation kabaddi tournament also features Iran, Argentina and Kenya.


