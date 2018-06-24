Kabaddi Masters Dubai: Pakistan beat Kenya 43-21 in one-sided contest; Korea demolish Argentina

Dubai: Pakistan and Korea secured easy wins over their respective opponents to open their accounts and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.

In a group A match, Pakistan prevailed over Kenya 43-21 to finish the first leg matches with five points, as India led with 10 points.

Korea demolished a helpless Argentina 72-16 in the first match of the day to open their account after going down to Iran in their tournament opener.

In group B, Iran lead the table with 10 points, followed by Korea while Argentina are winless from two matches.

The second and final leg will begin tomorrow with Iran taking on Korea, while India lock horns with Pakistan.

Two teams from each group make the semifinals, slated for 29 June, in the six-nation kabaddi meet that will conclude on June 30.

Pakistan executed two all-outs en route to a 23-5 lead at half time as Kenya defence struggle to cope.

Pakistan were also bolstered by the joining of their top two raiders Muzammal Hussain and Sajjat Shaukat who arrived this morning after a facing visa hurdles.

But coach Nabeel Ahmed preferred to put them on the bench to keep them fresh for the crucial clash against India tomorrow.

Aided by a successful review for bonus point, Kenya put up a much improved show in the second half but Pakistan defence showed strong teamwork to thwart all their efforts for an all-out.

The first match of the day proved to be a lopsided affair as Argentina were done in by their inexperience.

Such was the Koreans' dominance that Argentines scored their first point after six minutes with Korea already ahead 12-1.

By half time, Korea had inflicted four all-outs and took a huge 44-6 lead.

The second half was no different as the Koreans' solid defence pinned down the inexperienced Argentine raiders with ease.

Argentina reached double figures in the 30th minute but still trailed by 47 points to go down in a complete mismatch of sorts.

The meet is a brainchild of International Kabaddi Federation in partnership with Star India Pvt Ltd with support of the Dubai Sports Council.