Kabaddi Masters Dubai: From full schedule to complete squads, all you need to know about six-nation tournament

Kabaddi Masters will take the Indian sport of kabaddi to foreign shores. It is not a first for the game, but the six-nation tournament will be a stepping stone for kabaddi to spread its wings beyond the peripheries of the Indian sub-continent

The tournament, to be hosted at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, will be a nine-day action-packed affair showcasing the best of Kabaddi action on Star Sports, and will witness a stiff battle between all the six participants.

Besides India and Pakistan, the four other sides in the tournament are South Korea, Iran, Argentina and Kenya.

Commenting on the tournament, International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) president Janardan Singh Gehlot said: "Kabaddi is fast becoming a renowned sport globally, and we at IKF look forward to exploring options for a comprehensive international Kabaddi calendar that is active annually, successfully pinning Kabaddi across the world map."

"Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 is our first step in that direction and will elevate the stature of our sport considerably. We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council as well as Star India for their strong role in making this happen," he added.

Format

The six teams are divided into two groups of three. The teams in each group play two matches against every other team in their respective group, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

Group A:

India, Pakistan, Kenya

Group B:

Iran, South Korea, Argentina

Full schedule

22 June

India vs Pakistan - 8 pm IST

Iran vs South Korea - 9 pm IST

23 June

Iran vs Argentina - 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya - 9 pm IST

24 June

South Korea vs Argentina - 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya - 9 pm IST

25 June

Iran vs South Korea - 8 pm IST

India vs Pakistan - 9 pm IST

26 June

Iran vs Argentina - 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya - 9 pm IST

27 June

South Korea vs Argentina - 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya - 9 pm IST

29 June - Semi-finals

SF1: A1 vs B2 - 8 pm IST

SF2: B1 vs A2 - 9 pm IST

30 June - Final

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 - 8 pm IST

Full squads

Argentina

Federico Gramajo, Rafael Acevedo, Gabriel Sacchi, Mariano Pascual, Jorge Barraza, Sebastian Desocio, Roman Cesaro, Nahuel Lopez, Javier Camera, Franco Castro, Matias Martinez, Sebastian Canencia, Nahuel Villamayor

India

Ajay Thakur (C), Manjeet Chhillar, Girish Maruti, Ernak, Surjeet, Raju Lal Choudhary, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Narwal, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat

Iran

Hadi Tajik, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohammad Kazem Naseri, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh, Emad Sedaghatnia, Afshin Jafari, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Mohammad Malak, Saeid Ghaffari, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Kenya

David Mosambayi, Ogak Odhiambo, Chrispine Otieno, Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Erick Ocheing Oduor, Nicholas Mutua, Embuga George, Elphas Otieno, James Kamweti, Patrick Nzau, Izaac Njoroge, Esau Otieno, Kevin Wire

Pakistan

Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain

South Korea

Lee Dong Geon, Eom Tae Deok, Lee Jae Min, Lee Jang Kun, Hong Dong Ju, Kim Dong Gyu, Park Chan Sik, Jo Jae Pil, Kim Seong Ryeol, Park Hyun Il. Kim Gyung Tae, Ko Young Chang

Telecast:

All matches will be shown LIVE on Star Sports network.