Preview: After storming into the final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament with a comprehensive 36-20 win over South Korea, India will take on Iran with the title on the line.

India’s captain Ajay Thakur showed his calibre to lead India to an easy victory on a day Iran, while playing with a second-string squad, romped home to a 40-21 victory over Pakistan.

India are yet to get all out in this competition so far. But Iran have also been powerful in the event despite the absence of big-name players like Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani.

It may be noted that Thakur was the star of the show the last time India faced Iran — the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final. India had won that tie by nine points.