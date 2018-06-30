Preview: After storming into the final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament with a comprehensive 36-20 win over South Korea, India will take on Iran with the title on the line.
India’s captain Ajay Thakur showed his calibre to lead India to an easy victory on a day Iran, while playing with a second-string squad, romped home to a 40-21 victory over Pakistan.
India are yet to get all out in this competition so far. But Iran have also been powerful in the event despite the absence of big-name players like Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani.
It may be noted that Thakur was the star of the show the last time India faced Iran — the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final. India had won that tie by nine points.
Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 21:11 PM
Highlights
All over! India have won it. There was never really any doubt. 44-26 the final score. MASSIVE WIN
HALF-TIME
IND 18-11 IRN
Iran recovering to an extent after the blitz from India at the start. Ajay Thakur has been excellent again for India. Iran need to keep him out of court if they are to come back in the contest
It is time for the start of the FINAL.
KHEL KABADDI!
21:11 (IST)
All over! India have won it. There was never really any doubt. 44-26 the final score. MASSIVE WIN
21:05 (IST)
ALL OUT! India really rubbing it now! 44-21 is a massive lead.
20:59 (IST)
IND 35-19 IRN
Brilliant defending from India today. Maleki is down injured as Iran's hopes lie in tatters
20:56 (IST)
IND 33-18 IRN
Super tackle! India stretch their lead to 15 points with six minutes to play. That should be that
20:49 (IST)
There will be no prize money for the winners or the runners-up. There is more to winning than the prize money, but not having it at all is a bit disrespectful for the players and the federations who put in a lot of effort to prepare their teams
20:45 (IST)
IND 28-12 IRN
India's defence has been excellent today. So far it was the raiders who put on the show, but tonight the defence has equally hurt Iran. Rohit Kumar coming on Rishank Devadiga. It could be about to get worse for Iran
20:43 (IST)
IND 24-12 IRN
Iran have a mountain to climb now. Mohammadreza Chianeh and Afshin Jafari coming for the World Cup runners-up
20:40 (IST)
IND 21-11 IRN
Iran nearing another all out and it seems to be the end of the night for Hadi Tajik who is down on the mat in pain. It might be curtains for Iran if Tajik can't take any further part
20:35 (IST)
HALF-TIME
IND 18-11 IRN
Iran recovering to an extent after the blitz from India at the start. Ajay Thakur has been excellent again for India. Iran need to keep him out of court if they are to come back in the contest
20:34 (IST)
HALF-TIME
IND 18-11 IRN
Iran recovering to an extent after the blitz from India at the start. Ajay Thakur has been excellent again for India. Iran need to keep him out of court if they are to come back in the contest
20:26 (IST)
IND 17-10 IRN
As the lights go out. Good time for Iran to get their thoughts together. They have two minutes left in this half to pull things back with Ajay Thakur on the bench.
20:24 (IST)
Lights go off at the Al Wasl stadium. Technical difficulties have halted play here. India lead 17-10 with 2 minutes of first half remaining
20:21 (IST)
IND 17-10 IRN
Mohammad Maghsoudlou removes Ajay Thakur. This is Iran's chance to stage a fightback. Thakur has been the pick of the Indian raiders so far. India lead by seven points
20:19 (IST)
IND 16-9 IRN
Iran slowly pulling things back. They have got their defensive organisation in place. They take India to a do or die raid and get the crucial point.
20:13 (IST)
IND 15-5 IRN
Ajay Thakur has been excellent. He had the ability to make the opponent play to his strength. Another hand touch on the corner. His reach means the covers are forced to keep a certain distance. Thakur uses the time to push the raider back and eventually get the touch point. Top quality raiding on display
20:11 (IST)
IND 10-3 IRN
ALL OUT! Iran need to regroup or they could be blown away
20:10 (IST)
IND 7-2 IRN
Iran bring in their captain Amirhossein Maleki. With just two men on the mat they need that experience
Just as a type Ajay Thakur sends him back. The man's wingspan is too hard to contend with, with few men on the court
20:08 (IST)
IND 6-2 IRN
What a start from India. Rishank now with the point in his first raid. Maybe the Iranians are struggling to cope with the crowd
20:05 (IST)
IND 3-0 IRN
Surjeet with an excellent block. India off to a flier. The best two teams are fighting it out in the FINAL
20:03 (IST)
IND 1-0 IRN
Ajay Thakur gets India off the mark. A running had touch and Mohammed Naseri has to head for the bench. Good start for India
20:01 (IST)
It is time for the start of the FINAL.
KHEL KABADDI!
20:01 (IST)
The players are out on the mat
19:58 (IST)
The line-up for both teams are out
Just one change to the Indian side. Monu Goyat replaces Pardeep Narwal.
Iran coach Gholamreza keeping his captain Amirhossein Maleki and raider Mohammad Maghsoudlou on the bench. Big call from the coach, but whatever he has called has worked for Iran so far
19:52 (IST)
Here's Kaushal Shukla now previewing the FINAL between India and Iran
19:44 (IST)
Both India and Iran had 100 percent record in their respective group stages. This is a final that was expected right from the start of the tournament and both teams have not disappointed the fans.
19:38 (IST)
Earlier today, Kaushal Shukla, our correspondent in Dubai, interviewed the charismatic left-corner Girish Ernak. Here's the freewheeling chat where Girish talks about THAT Jang Kun Lee tackle and much more
19:16 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. It is finally time for the FINALS where India takes on Iran