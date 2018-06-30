Football world cup 2018

Kabaddi Masters Dubai FINAL, India vs Iran LIVE updates: Ajay Thakur leads from front as India win title

Sports FP Sports Jun 30, 2018 21:11:34 IST
Kabaddi Masters Dubai FINAL, India vs Iran LIVE updates: Ajay Thakur leads from front as India win title

  • 21:11 (IST)

    All over! India have won it. There was never really any doubt. 44-26 the final score. MASSIVE WIN

  • 21:05 (IST)

    ALL OUT! India really rubbing it now! 44-21 is a massive lead.

  • 20:59 (IST)

    IND 35-19 IRN

    Brilliant defending from India today. Maleki is down injured as Iran's hopes lie in tatters

  • 20:56 (IST)

    IND 33-18 IRN

    Super tackle! India stretch their lead to 15 points with six minutes to play. That should be that

  • 20:49 (IST)

    There will be no prize money for the winners or the runners-up. There is more to winning than the prize money, but not having it at all is a bit disrespectful for the players and the federations who put in a lot of effort to prepare their teams

  • 20:45 (IST)

    IND 28-12 IRN

    India's defence has been excellent today. So far it was the raiders who put on the show, but tonight the defence has equally hurt Iran. Rohit Kumar coming on Rishank Devadiga. It could be about to get worse for Iran

  • 20:43 (IST)

    IND 24-12 IRN

    Iran have a mountain to climb now. Mohammadreza Chianeh and Afshin Jafari coming for the World Cup runners-up

  • 20:40 (IST)

    IND 21-11 IRN

    Iran nearing another all out and it seems to be the end of the night for Hadi Tajik who is down on the mat in pain. It might be curtains for Iran if Tajik can't take any further part

  • 20:35 (IST)

    HALF-TIME

    IND 18-11 IRN

    Iran recovering to an extent after the blitz from India at the start. Ajay Thakur has been excellent again for India. Iran need to keep him out of court if they are to come back in the contest

  • 20:34 (IST)

  • 20:26 (IST)

    IND 17-10 IRN

    As the lights go out. Good time for Iran to get their thoughts together. They have two minutes left in this half to pull things back with Ajay Thakur on the bench.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Lights go off at the Al Wasl stadium. Technical difficulties have halted play here. India lead 17-10 with 2 minutes of first half remaining

  • 20:21 (IST)

    IND 17-10 IRN

    Mohammad Maghsoudlou removes Ajay Thakur. This is Iran's chance to stage a fightback. Thakur has been the pick of the Indian raiders so far. India lead by seven points 

  • 20:19 (IST)

    IND 16-9 IRN

    Iran slowly pulling things back. They have got their defensive organisation in place. They take India to a do or die raid and get the crucial point.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    IND 15-5 IRN

    Ajay Thakur has been excellent. He had the ability to make the opponent play to his strength. Another hand touch on the corner. His reach means the covers are forced to keep a certain distance. Thakur uses the time to push the raider back and eventually get the touch point. Top quality raiding on display

  • 20:11 (IST)

    IND 10-3 IRN 

    ALL OUT!  Iran need to regroup or they could be blown away

  • 20:10 (IST)

    IND 7-2 IRN

    Iran bring in their captain Amirhossein Maleki. With just two men on the mat they need that experience
    Just as a type Ajay Thakur sends him back. The man's wingspan is too hard to contend with, with few men on the court

  • 20:08 (IST)

    IND 6-2 IRN

    What a start from India. Rishank now with the point in his first raid. Maybe the Iranians are struggling to cope with the crowd

  • 20:05 (IST)

    IND 3-0 IRN

    Surjeet with an excellent block. India off to a flier. The best two teams are fighting it out in the FINAL

  • 20:03 (IST)

    IND 1-0 IRN

    Ajay Thakur gets India off the mark. A running had touch and Mohammed Naseri has to head for the bench. Good start for India

  • 20:01 (IST)

    It is time for the start of the FINAL.

    KHEL KABADDI! 

  • 20:01 (IST)

    The players are out on the mat 

  • 19:58 (IST)

    The line-up for both teams are out 

    Just one change to the Indian side. Monu Goyat replaces Pardeep Narwal.

    Iran coach Gholamreza keeping his captain Amirhossein Maleki and raider Mohammad Maghsoudlou on the bench. Big call from the coach, but whatever he has called has worked for Iran so far

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Here's Kaushal Shukla now previewing the FINAL between India and Iran 

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Both India and Iran had 100 percent record in their respective group stages. This is a final that was expected right from the start of the tournament and both teams have not disappointed the fans. 
     

  • 19:38 (IST)

    Earlier today, Kaushal Shukla, our correspondent in Dubai, interviewed the charismatic left-corner Girish Ernak. Here's the freewheeling chat where Girish talks about THAT Jang Kun Lee tackle and much more 

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. It is finally time for the FINALS where India takes on Iran 

Preview: After storming into the final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai tournament with a comprehensive 36-20 win over South Korea, India will take on Iran with the title on the line.

India and Iran captains with the trophy. Agencies

India and Iran captains with the trophy. Agencies

India’s captain Ajay Thakur showed his calibre to lead India to an easy victory on a day Iran, while playing with a second-string squad, romped home to a 40-21 victory over Pakistan.

India are yet to get all out in this competition so far. But Iran have also been powerful in the event despite the absence of big-name players like Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani.

It may be noted that Thakur was the star of the show the last time India faced Iran — the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final. India had won that tie by nine points.


