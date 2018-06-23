Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Kabaddi Masters Dubai: Ajay Thakur leads from front as India crush Pakistan in tournament opener

Sports FP Sports Jun 23, 2018 00:03:28 IST

Dubai: India kick-started the Kabaddi Masters campaign with a facile win over arch-rivals Pakistan. The Ajay Thakur-led side crushed their opponents 36-20 in the inaugural match of the six-nation tournament in Dubai.

Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief as he finished with 10 points in the match. The Indian defenders put up a solid show to restrict the Pakistan raiders and stifled any sort of resurgence from the side. Pakistan could score just 9 raid points in the entire match and Mudassar Ali scored six of them in a lopsided encounter on Friday.

For India, Rohit Kumar put in a solid raiding performance and scored seven points.

India beat Pakistan in the tournament opener of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Agencies

India beat Pakistan in the tournament opener of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Agencies

Earlier in the match, it was Thakur who scored the first point with a hand-touch raid to get India up and running. Pakistan retaliated with a bonus point to level the score at 1-1.

India’s star raider Pardeep Narwal was sent to the bench by Pakistan defence in the fourth minute. Thakur continued to impress as he scored points off two successive raids to give India a 4-3 lead after seven minutes of action. Pakistan defence looked sharp in the first 10 minutes of the match and Mudassar Ali scored with a raid for Pakistan as they trailed 5-6 at the 10-minute mark.

A successful review call in the 13th minute helped Pakistan avoid an all out and they trailed 7-9. However, India were sharp on the mat and Rohit's raid point in the 15th minute ensured an all-out was inflicted on the Pakistan side and the scores jumped to 14-8 in India's favour.

India ended the first half on a strong note as they scored seven straight points to lead 22-9A with captain Thakur leading the scoring charts in the first half with 5 raid points.

The second half began with a bang as India handed Pakistan an all-out in the 21st minute to go 25-9 up. Points started drying up for Pakistan as Nasir Ali's tackle point in the 23rd minute saw the side trailing 10-27. Mudassar's super raid cut the deficit to 14 points, but it was smooth sailing for India in the second half as the score read 30-13 after 28 minutes.

With less than 10 minutes to go, India had opened up a 16-point gap and despite Pakistan's super tackles in the 34th and 37th minute, the lead remained the same at the end of the final whistle as India beat Pakistan 36-20


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 00:03 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}