Preview: Reigning World Champions India and runners-up Iran will be favourites to make the final when they take on their respective semi-final opponents in the Kabaddi Masters.
Living up to their heavyweights tag, India topped group A with easy wins over Pakistan and Kenya and they will face Korea, who finished behind toppers Iran in group B in what seems to be a one-sided affair for the world champions.
Iran, on the other hand, are likely to face a stiff competition from Pakistan in the first semi-final of the evening at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.
This will be a repeat of the Asian Championship semi-final for India when they had beaten Korea 45-29 to avenge their World Cup 2016 league stage loss in Ahmedabad.
India have beaten Korea four times from five exchanges and the only loss was in the 2016 World Cup.
To make matters worse for Korea, their top raider Lee Dong Geon is ruled out with a leg injury that he sustained during training.
But India coach Srinivas Reddy is not taking any team for granted.
"We are focusing on our strengths and looking to put up another improved show," Reddy told reporters on the eve of the match.
"As I've said this is a build-up tournament for the Asian Games which is our ultimate goal. We don't want to take it easy," he said about their title defence in the Asian Games to be held in August-September.
But Reddy is disappointed with Korean show so far in the tournament and said they have the speed but missing in finishing.
"They are a much better team than the way they played here. They are lacking in preparation, confidence level. I don't see them as the team that had beaten us. They have not yet delivered but we are not taking any team for granted."
This has been a tournament for Indian youngsters as the likes of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, the most expensive kabaddi player, have been a revelation in their maiden international meet.
Skipper Ajay Thakur spearheads their attack with his top-raiding skills while in defence the likes of Surender Nada, Girish Maruti and Surjeet have lent a fine balance.
For Korea, Jang Kung Lee will once again be the key man in the squad and he will look to inspire the side.
"We have a strong defensive unit. We have a set of plan in place but we will give them a tough fight for every point," Kun Lee said.
Iran will bank on their strong attacking lineup when they face Pakistan in the first semi-final.
Despite coming with a depleted side, Iran have easily outpaced their opponents, Argentina and Korea, to win four out of four matches.
"This game is like a final for us," Pakistan captain Nasir Ali said.
Pakistan coach Nabeel Ahmed said both teams match in their attacking style of play.
"But we have got more varieties of raider than Iran. We have planned well collectively as per Iran's style of game will target their raiders. We are not taking them lightly. They are fighters but we have prepared well," he said.
Match timing:
Iran v Pakistan (8 pm IST)
India v Korea (9 pm IST)
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 20:53 PM
Highlights
IRN 19-9 PAK
Iran showing their mettle. Pakistan have forced them into a corner reducing them to just two men, but Iran have resisted the pressure and prevented the all-out so far. At HT Iran have a healthy lead but Pakistan are very much in the contest
20:53 (IST)
IRN 35-17 PAK
SUPER RAID! Captain Maleki with two touch points and a bonus. That should be curtains for Pakistan who look very deflated. Iran have made this very easy with their intensity.
20:46 (IST)
IRN 26-17 PAK
Iran are taking the fight back to Pakistan who give away few very cheap points. Iran stretch their lead to 8 points. Pakistan need to show more maturity.
20:38 (IST)
IRN 21-15 PAK
ALL OUT! Pakistan are back in it. Iran are all out. Muhammad Nadeem has been excellent for Pakistan throughout this tournament and he is leading the fightback again.
20:29 (IST)
IRN 19-9 PAK
Iran showing their mettle. Pakistan have forced them into a corner reducing them to just two men, but Iran have resisted the pressure and prevented the all-out so far. At HT Iran have a healthy lead but Pakistan are very much in the contest
20:25 (IST)
16' IRN 16-8 PAK
Big support for Pakistan in the upper stand that is making all the noise. As things stand, Pakistan need it
20:14 (IST)
IRN 14-4 PAK
Iran have rattled Pakistan early on. They looked really strong in the group phase and they have been on top tonight. Pakistan clearly missing the experience of their skipper Nasir Ali
20:12 (IST)
IRN 13-3 PAK
Should Pakistan take a time-out and try to disrupt Iran's momentum? Otherwise, Iran are threatening to open up a massive lead
20:03 (IST)
IRN 3-0 PAK
What a Start!
Iran begins the scoring with a Super Raid
20:03 (IST)
It is time for the first semi-final between Iran and Pakistan. It is expected to be a tight match.
19:46 (IST)
Earlier today, Firstpost correspondent Kaushal Shukla spoke to Indian all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda. Here's what the Kabaddi star had to say to all his fans
19:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai semi-finals between Iran and Pakistan, and India vs South Korea