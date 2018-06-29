Preview: Reigning World Champions India and runners-up Iran will be favourites to make the final when they take on their respective semi-final opponents in the Kabaddi Masters.
Living up to their heavyweights tag, India topped group A with easy wins over Pakistan and Kenya and they will face Korea, who finished behind toppers Iran in group B in what seems to be a one-sided affair for the world champions.
Iran, on the other hand, are likely to face a stiff competition from Pakistan in the first semi-final of the evening at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.
This will be a repeat of the Asian Championship semi-final for India when they had beaten Korea 45-29 to avenge their World Cup 2016 league stage loss in Ahmedabad.
India have beaten Korea four times from five exchanges and the only loss was in the 2016 World Cup.
To make matters worse for Korea, their top raider Lee Dong Geon is ruled out with a leg injury that he sustained during training.
But India coach Srinivas Reddy is not taking any team for granted.
"We are focusing on our strengths and looking to put up another improved show," Reddy told reporters on the eve of the match.
"As I've said this is a build-up tournament for the Asian Games which is our ultimate goal. We don't want to take it easy," he said about their title defence in the Asian Games to be held in August-September.
But Reddy is disappointed with Korean show so far in the tournament and said they have the speed but missing in finishing.
"They are a much better team than the way they played here. They are lacking in preparation, confidence level. I don't see them as the team that had beaten us. They have not yet delivered but we are not taking any team for granted."
This has been a tournament for Indian youngsters as the likes of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, the most expensive kabaddi player, have been a revelation in their maiden international meet.
Skipper Ajay Thakur spearheads their attack with his top-raiding skills while in defence the likes of Surender Nada, Girish Maruti and Surjeet have lent a fine balance.
For Korea, Jang Kung Lee will once again be the key man in the squad and he will look to inspire the side.
"We have a strong defensive unit. We have a set of plan in place but we will give them a tough fight for every point," Kun Lee said.
Iran will bank on their strong attacking lineup when they face Pakistan in the first semi-final.
Despite coming with a depleted side, Iran have easily outpaced their opponents, Argentina and Korea, to win four out of four matches.
"This game is like a final for us," Pakistan captain Nasir Ali said.
Pakistan coach Nabeel Ahmed said both teams match in their attacking style of play.
"But we have got more varieties of raider than Iran. We have planned well collectively as per Iran's style of game will target their raiders. We are not taking them lightly. They are fighters but we have prepared well," he said.
Match timing:
Iran v Pakistan (8 pm IST)
India v Korea (9 pm IST)
22:20 (IST)
22:11 (IST)
IND 33-19 KOR
India controlling it now. It should be theirs barring a massive disaster. Korea have given it their all. A few defensive lapses has cost them but apart from that they can hold their heads high
22:03 (IST)
Referees not having the best of games. Twice players have admitted to be out but umpire have ruled otherwise.
22:01 (IST)
IND 28-17 KOR
Korea not giving up on this. India down to just three men. The gap now 11 points. Crucially for India, Ajay Thakur is still on the court. Can Korea get that all out and make a contest out of this again?
22:00 (IST)
IND 26-11 KOR
Rishank comes to the party. Two point raid. Korea losing their defensive discipline. Too many advanced tackles costing them.
21:51 (IST)
IND 24-11 KOR
ALL OUT! Superb dash from Surjeet as India take control. 24-11 the lead now. Still 16 minutes to play but Korea need to get the zest back in their play if they are to close the gap
21:45 (IST)
IND 19-10 KOR
Girish Ernak. What a beast! He single-handedly pulls Jang Kun Lee back from an advanced position to win an unlikely point. Big one for India as Jang Kun Lee is back in the hut
21:38 (IST)
21:31 (IST)
IND 13-8 KOR
ALL OUT! India have come back well. From 7-3 down to 13-8 up is a fine turnaround, but Korea still in it. Jang Kun Lee has been dangerous
21:27 (IST)
IND 8-8 KOR
India draw level. Kim tries an advanced tackle on Thakur and pays the price
21:25 (IST)
Ajay Thakur is revived but a stange change from Srinivas Reddy. Monu Goyat comes on for Deepak Hooda. A raider for a person playing at cover
21:23 (IST)
IND 3-7 KOR
Big blow! Super raid from Jang Kun Lee. Ajay Thakur goes out, so does Mohit Chhillar. Korea's lead now 7-3. India in a spot of bother
21:20 (IST)
IND 3-4 KOR
Good start from Korea. They haven't allowed India to get off to a flying start. Rishank was tackled earlier and later Pardeep Narwal was sent to the stands. Jang Kun Lee has started well
For India Ajay Thakur seems to be on form. Maybe he is to be India's hero once again
21:17 (IST)
4' IND 2-2 KOR
Pakistan fans chanting 'Korea Korea' so not everyone cheering for India here. A slow start to the game but both teams are plying with extra caution
21:13 (IST)
Srinivas Reddy goes with Pardeep Narwal over Rohit Kumar to add a left raider to the team. Girish Ernak gets the nod over Surender Nada. Deepak Hooda, Rishank Devadiga, Ajay Thakur and Surjeet all retained
21:13 (IST)
21:07 (IST)
It is now time for the 2nd semi-final of the day where India take on South Korea. Ajay Thakur and Co are billed as the favourites and considering their form in the tournament, the tag seems apt for the World Champions
21:06 (IST)
20:53 (IST)
IRN 35-17 PAK
SUPER RAID! Captain Maleki with two touch points and a bonus. That should be curtains for Pakistan who look very deflated. Iran have made this very easy with their intensity.
20:46 (IST)
IRN 26-17 PAK
Iran are taking the fight back to Pakistan who give away few very cheap points. Iran stretch their lead to 8 points. Pakistan need to show more maturity.
20:38 (IST)
IRN 21-15 PAK
ALL OUT! Pakistan are back in it. Iran are all out. Muhammad Nadeem has been excellent for Pakistan throughout this tournament and he is leading the fightback again.
20:29 (IST)
20:25 (IST)
16' IRN 16-8 PAK
Big support for Pakistan in the upper stand that is making all the noise. As things stand, Pakistan need it
20:14 (IST)
IRN 14-4 PAK
Iran have rattled Pakistan early on. They looked really strong in the group phase and they have been on top tonight. Pakistan clearly missing the experience of their skipper Nasir Ali
20:12 (IST)
IRN 13-3 PAK
Should Pakistan take a time-out and try to disrupt Iran's momentum? Otherwise, Iran are threatening to open up a massive lead
20:03 (IST)
IRN 3-0 PAK
What a Start!
Iran begins the scoring with a Super Raid
20:03 (IST)
It is time for the first semi-final between Iran and Pakistan. It is expected to be a tight match.
19:46 (IST)
Earlier today, Firstpost correspondent Kaushal Shukla spoke to Indian all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda. Here's what the Kabaddi star had to say to all his fans
19:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai semi-finals between Iran and Pakistan, and India vs South Korea